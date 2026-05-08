Small-cap stock under ₹100 MIC Electronics zooms 9% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

MIC Electronics share price jumped over 9% on Friday, led by strong buying volumes, despite a weak trend in the Indian stock market today. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 9.63% to ₹57.60 apiece on the BSE.
The rally in MIC Electronics shares was supported by robust trading volumes. Around 1 crore equity shares of MIC Electronics changed hands on stock exchanges on May 8, as compared to its one week average trading volume of 46 lakh shares, and one month average volumes of 23 lakh shares.
MIC Electronics announced that it has initiated the development of IPIS v2.0 for Indian Railways, and the project is progressing as per plan.
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MIC Electronics share price jumped over 9% due to strong buying volumes. The company announced that it has initiated the development of IPIS v2.0 for Indian Railways, and the project is progressing as per plan.
The product architecture for IPIS v2.0 has been successfully established, with dedicated teams working on hardware, firmware, and Network Management System (NMS) application software. The project has achieved meaningful progress and is on track for product realization and delivery.
MIC Electronics share price has fallen 20% this year so far and over 42% in six months. It has dropped 33% in one year and 22% in two years. However, it has delivered 167% returns in three years and 4,708% over the past five years.
Key companies in the maritime and defence space include Apollo Micro Systems, Bharat Electronics, BHEL, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Tata Steel.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is a premier defence shipyard specializing in warship and submarine construction, repair, and refit. It is the lead shipyard for major surface combatants and the only Indian shipyard with two independent submarine assembly lines.
“The product architecture has been successfully established, with dedicated teams working in parallel across hardware, firmware, and Network Management System (NMS) application software development,” MIC Electronics said in a regulatory filing on May 8.
The program has achieved meaningful progress across all major development areas and is currently on track toward product realization and delivery, it added.
MIC Electronics share price has fallen 20% this year so far, and has declined over 42% in six months. The smallcap stock has dropped 33% in one year, and has plunged 22% in two years. MIC Electronics shares have delivered multibagger returns of 167% in three years, and a staggering 4,708% returns over the past five years.
At 11:30 AM, MIC Electronics share price was trading 6.51% higher at ₹55.96 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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