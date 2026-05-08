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Small-cap stock under ₹100 MIC Electronics zooms 9% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

MIC Electronics share price has fallen 20% this year so far, and has declined over 42% in six months. The smallcap stock has dropped 33% in one year, and has plunged 22% in two years. MIC Electronics shares have delivered multibagger returns of 167% in three years.

Ankit Gohel
Published8 May 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100: MIC Electronics share price has delivered multibagger returns of staggering 4,708% over the past five years.
Small-cap stock under ₹100: MIC Electronics share price has delivered multibagger returns of staggering 4,708% over the past five years.(Image: Pixabay)
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MIC Electronics share price jumped over 9% on Friday, led by strong buying volumes, despite a weak trend in the Indian stock market today. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 9.63% to 57.60 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in MIC Electronics shares was supported by robust trading volumes. Around 1 crore equity shares of MIC Electronics changed hands on stock exchanges on May 8, as compared to its one week average trading volume of 46 lakh shares, and one month average volumes of 23 lakh shares.

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MIC Electronics announced that it has initiated the development of IPIS v2.0 for Indian Railways, and the project is progressing as per plan.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
Why did MIC Electronics share price jump 9%?

MIC Electronics share price jumped over 9% due to strong buying volumes. The company announced that it has initiated the development of IPIS v2.0 for Indian Railways, and the project is progressing as per plan.

2
What is the current development status of MIC Electronics' IPIS v2.0 project for Indian Railways?

The product architecture for IPIS v2.0 has been successfully established, with dedicated teams working on hardware, firmware, and Network Management System (NMS) application software. The project has achieved meaningful progress and is on track for product realization and delivery.

3
How has MIC Electronics' share price performed over different timeframes?

MIC Electronics share price has fallen 20% this year so far and over 42% in six months. It has dropped 33% in one year and 22% in two years. However, it has delivered 167% returns in three years and 4,708% over the past five years.

4
What are some key defence and maritime companies in India?

Key companies in the maritime and defence space include Apollo Micro Systems, Bharat Electronics, BHEL, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Tata Steel.

5
What is the significance of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in India's naval defence ecosystem?

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is a premier defence shipyard specializing in warship and submarine construction, repair, and refit. It is the lead shipyard for major surface combatants and the only Indian shipyard with two independent submarine assembly lines.

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“The product architecture has been successfully established, with dedicated teams working in parallel across hardware, firmware, and Network Management System (NMS) application software development,” MIC Electronics said in a regulatory filing on May 8.

The program has achieved meaningful progress across all major development areas and is currently on track toward product realization and delivery, it added.

MIC Electronics Share Price Performance

MIC Electronics share price has fallen 20% this year so far, and has declined over 42% in six months. The smallcap stock has dropped 33% in one year, and has plunged 22% in two years. MIC Electronics shares have delivered multibagger returns of 167% in three years, and a staggering 4,708% returns over the past five years.

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At 11:30 AM, MIC Electronics share price was trading 6.51% higher at 55.96 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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