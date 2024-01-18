Small-cap stock under ₹100: NBFC share jumps after Q3 results 2024
Small-cap stock under ₹100: The NBFC stock today surged after declaration of the Q3 results today
Small-cap stock under ₹100: Star Housing Finance shares are one of those small-cap stocks of the Indian stock market that are priced below ₹100. the NBFC stock has remained under base building mode for the last one month. However, after the declaration of Q3 results 2024, Star Housing's share price has signaled to come out of this base building mode. Star Housing's share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹74.05 per share in early morning deals on Thursday.
