Small-cap stock under 100: NBFC share jumps after Q3 results 2024

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Star Housing Finance shares are one of those small-cap stocks of the Indian stock market that are priced below ₹100. the NBFC stock has remained under base building mode for the last one month. However, after the declaration of Q3 results 2024, Star Housing's share price has signaled to come out of this base building mode. Star Housing's share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹74.05 per share in early morning deals on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star HFL Q3 results 2024 Star Housing Finance declared its Q3 results today. In the October to December 2023 quarter, Star Housing Finance has achieved milestones across the asset and liability side of the business during the period and has continued expanding its footprints across existing and new geographies. Courtesy of this performance, the financial numbers have been robust for the period.

AUM increased 96.54% y-o-y to Rs. 368.67 crs. The Company disbursed Rs. 166.89 crs registering y-o-y growth of 33.80%. Star HFL has now provided housing finance assistance cumulatively to more than 4500 Indian families in the EWS/LIG segment towards the purchase/construction of their own home. Interest income grew by 81.87% y-o-y and total income grew 70.87% y-o-y.

Star HFL has expanded to the North with a presence in Ghaziabad in NCR and is now present across its operational geographies with 26 physical offices and 8 digital PoPs. Star HFL has 200+ housing financial professionals across geographies and business functions.

Star HFL fundraise During the period, Star HFL got incremental term loan sanctions of Rs. 203.42 crs credit lines from 11 banks and financial institutions of which Rs. 148.42 crs has been drawn down. The pipeline remains robust to cater to the planned growth. In Q3, Star HFL issued warrants amounting to Rs.60 crs, of which the warrant subscription price i.e. 25% amounting to Rs.15 crs has been received. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Continuing with the philosophy of employee ownership, the Star HFL board has approved the ESOP II scheme for eligible employees. This is the second scheme implemented by the Company considering the expanded employee base and the contribution made by eligible employees to the growth of the Company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

