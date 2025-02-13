Mint Market

Small-cap stock under ₹100: NBFC stock Mufin Green Finance rebounds 5% from intraday low

Mufin Green Finance reported a consolidated net profit of 5.85 crore for Q3FY25, a 28% increase from the previous year. Revenue surged 79% year-on-year to 48.57 crore. The stock rebounded 5% after a low of 80.26 on February 13.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated13 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Small-cap stock under ₹100, an NBFC stock rebounds

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under 100, Mufin Green Finance, rebounded 5% from its intra-day low in trade on Thursday, February 13.

Mufin Green Finance share price today

Mufin Green Finance share price opened at 82.31 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 1% higher than the previous day's closing price of 81.30. The NBFC stock thereafter slipped to an intra-day low of 80.26. Nevertheless, the stock rebounded sharply to touch an intra-day high of 83.73, translating into gains of more than 5% from its intra-day low.

Mufin Green Finance share price had hit a 52-week or one-year high of 250.45 in February last year. The stock's 52-week or one-year low stands at 76.82, which it touched in December 2024. Mufin Green Finance share price, however, has now been doing well during the last two months despite broader market weakness.

Mufin Green Finance Q3 Results

Mufin Green Finance reported its December 2024 quarter performance after trading hours on Wednesday, February 12.

The company's consolidated net profit during the October-December 2024 quarter stood at 5.85 crore, a growth of 28% over 4.55 crore during the October-December 2023 quarter.

Mufin Green Finance's revenue from operations surged 79% year-on-year (YoY) to 48.57 crore during Q3FY25. The figure stood at 27.10 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

On a sequential basis, the consolidated net profit rose 3% compared to 5.69 crore in Q2FY25. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations was up 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 46.34 crore recorded by Mufin Green Finance in the September 2024 quarter.

Mufin Green Finance during December 2023 had raised funds for lending purposes. The company said that while the original allocation stood at 105.19 crore, it had utilised 82.27 crore till now.

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM IST
