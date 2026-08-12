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Small-cap infra stock under ₹100 jumps 3%, showing resilience against stock market sell-off

Small-cap stock under 100: Despite a bearish market, the infra share opened higher at 87.99 apiece on the NSE, which turned out to be its intraday high

Asit Manohar
Updated12 Aug 2026, 03:38 PM IST
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Q1 results 2026: The small-cap company reported a Q1 FY27 net profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.82 crore and a 19.20% increase in sales revenue.
Q1 results 2026: The small-cap company reported a Q1 FY27 net profit of ₹11.82 crore and a 19.20% increase in sales revenue.(Photo: Pixabay)
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Stock market today: Showing resilience against selling pressure on Dalal Street, Om Infra shares surged over 3% during Wednesday's trading. The small-cap stock, priced under 100, opened higher at 87.99 apiece on the NSE, which turned out to be its intraday high. The small-cap stock with a market cap of 857 crore declared its Q1 results 2026 on Tuesday.

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The small-cap company Om Infra Limited reported a net profit of 11.82 crore during the April to June 2026 quarter, logging an around 11.50% YoY rise from 10.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This attracted the bulls' attention on Wednesday, despite the key benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, losing over 0.50%.

Om Infra Q1 results 2026

During Q1FY27, Om Infra reported a YoY rise of 19.20% in sales revenue to 123.37 crore. In Q1FY26, the company's sales revenue stood at 104.84 crore.

Operating performance also improved materially, with the operating profit margin (OPM) rising to 8.15%, up from 0.60% a year earlier. Profit before depreciation, tax and other adjustments (PBDT) stood at 8.32 crore, against a loss of 0.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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On a consolidated basis, Om Infra recorded revenue of 127.51 crore and net profit of 11.45 crore, according to results-related disclosures in the company's exchange filings on the BSE and the NSE.

The earnings improvement comes alongside a strengthening project pipeline. Om Infra has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for two water infrastructure projects in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, with a combined value of around 1,050 crore, highlighting its expanding presence in water resource infrastructure.

The latest quarterly numbers, therefore, point to a significant recovery in profitability, supported by higher revenue and improved operating margins. However, converting its large L1 pipeline into firm orders and executing on time will remain key factors in sustaining growth in the coming quarters.

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Management guidance

Speaking on the Q1 results 2026, Vikas Kothari, Managing Director of Om Infra, said the company delivered a robust performance in the June quarter, with revenue rising 20% and profit surging 900% compared with the same period last financial year.

"With two new projects worth 1,050 crore, for which the company emerged as the L1 bidder, Om Infra expects revenue and profit growth to remain strong during the current financial year. We are committed to channelising India’s huge water resources for the Nation’s progress, Om Infra MD concluded.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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