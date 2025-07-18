Small-cap stock under ₹100 to be in focus on Monday; here is why

Shares of small-cap player One Point One Solutions are set to be in focus when markets open on Monday, July 21, after the company announced a strategic international acquisition. The BPM (Business Process Management) services provider said it will acquire Singapore-based ITNITY PTE. LTD. for an enterprise value of $7.6 million. The move marks the company’s continued push towards expanding its global presence and service offerings, following its recent acquisition of ITCube Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Singapore Acquisition to Bolster Global Capabilities One Point One Solutions informed the exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One Singapore Pte. Ltd., has signed a term sheet for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in ITNITY PTE. LTD. The Singapore firm specialises in digital customer engagement services, and the deal is expected to significantly enhance OPO’s technology-led customer service capabilities.

The company said the proposed acquisition is in line with its long-term strategy to scale up operations beyond Indian shores. It aims to unlock synergies through operational integration and widen its digital engagement and contact centre portfolio, positioning itself as a full-stack global solutions provider.

“This strategic acquisition is a game-changer,” said Akshay Chhabra, CEO of One Point One Solutions. “The target company’s customer engagement expertise and advanced digital solutions perfectly align with our growth ambitions. It will significantly boost our service offerings and client value, accelerating our market position.”

Transaction Details and Strategic Impact According to the press release, the acquisition will be executed for a total enterprise value of $7.6 million, subject to successful legal and financial due diligence. The transaction will allow One Point One Solutions to expand its service capacity and tap into new international clientele, particularly in Southeast Asia.

The company said the proposed integration with ITNITY will bring about enhanced efficiency, cost savings, and improved resource optimisation. It is also expected to support One Point One’s existing customer base with more robust delivery infrastructure.

About the Company One Point One Solutions Ltd. provides comprehensive services across BPO, KPO, IT, Technology & Transformation, and Analytics. The company works across a wide range of industries, including banking, insurance, telecom, e-commerce, and healthcare. Its clientele includes several high-growth digital platforms as well as traditional businesses.

With centres in Navi Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Indore, Gurgaon, and overseas locations such as Cincinnati (USA) and now expanding into Singapore, the company is aggressively broadening its geographical footprint. The acquisition of ITCube Solutions earlier had already helped consolidate its offerings across IT, BPM, and KPO verticals.

Stock Performance: Under Pressure Despite Strategic Push Despite its strategic efforts, the One Point One Solutions stock has faced downward pressure in recent months. The stock has declined more than 25 percent over the past one year. In July alone, it slipped more than 1 percent after a steep 19.5 percent correction in June.

Prior to that, the stock gained 6 percent in May and surged 26.4 percent in April. However, the momentum has been inconsistent—falling 5.3 percent in March, 6.7 percent in February, and 2.3 percent in January.

Investors will now be watching closely to see whether the proposed acquisition provides the much-needed trigger for a sustained recovery in the stock.