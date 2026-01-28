Small-cap stock under ₹100 RDB Infrastructure jumps following Dalal Street rally; here's why

Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd surged 5.2% in Wednesday's session, January 28, to reach the day's high of ₹69 apiece following the company's proposal to list its shares on the National Stock Exchange.

The company, in its regulatory filing today, said that the Board of Directors will meet on 3 February 2026 to consider and approve the proposal to apply for listing of the company’s equity shares on the National Stock Exchange.

Currently, the company’s shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of ₹1,338 crore and a closing share price of ₹65.6 per share on 27 January 2026.

"On 21st January, the board of directors, through a resolution, approved the allotment of 500,000 equity shares pursuant to the conversion of an equivalent number of warrants issued on a preferential basis to a non-promoter. The conversion follows receipt of the balance consideration of ₹1.52 crore, representing 75% of the issue price, at ₹40.50 per warrant, in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Consequent to this allotment, the company’s issued and paid-up equity share capital has increased to ₹20.44 crore, comprising 20.44 crore equity shares of face value ₹1 each," the company said in its regulatory filing today.

Looking at the company's recent developments, it has recently entered the solar energy sector through the acquisition of a majority stake in Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited.

The company specifically identified solar energy as a focus area, with the investment connected to tender bidding processes. The acquisition forms part of RDB Infrastructure's strategic initiative to expand and diversify its business operations in the growing renewable energy sector.

RDB Group is a diversified enterprise with an established presence across packaging, power and telecom transmission equipment, retail, logistics, and real estate. The company, in the regulatory filing, said it has completed 154 projects, developed approximately 6 million sq. ft., and served over 50,000 families across residential and commercial segments.

RDB Infrastructure share price trend The company's shares have come under sharp selling pressure lately, following the sustained rally, which positions it as one of the best performers among small-cap stocks.

Between September and mid-January, the shares delivered a massive return of 142%. Following the bumper rally, investors appeared to be booking gains, resulting in the stock dropping 28% from the recent peak of ₹92 apiece.

In terms of long-term performance, the shares have delivered multibagger returns. Over the last three years, the shares have grown 1,600% and nearly 4,000% over the last five-year period.