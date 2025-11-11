Small-cap stock under ₹100 jumps despite stock market sell-off; here’s why

RDB Infrastructure share price rallied over 4% on Tuesday after the company announced a deal with NRG Renewable Resources for solar power projects. The small-cap stock gained as much as 4.03% to ₹56.00 apiece on the BSE.

The gains RDB Infrastructure share price today comes amid a sell-off in the broader Indian stock market. The benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading more than 0.3% lower each.

Infrastructure development company RDB Infrastructure and Power said that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated 10th November, 2025 with NRG Renewable Resources Private Limited for execution of solar power projects of 51 MW (AC) and 65 MW (DC) to be developed across six sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The total EPC contract value is ₹277 crore and the execution of work order will start within seven days from the date of receipt of advance payment, RDB Infrastructure and Power said in a regulatory filing on November 10.

Earlier, the company had informed stock exchanges of entering into an Addendum to Memorandum of Understanding dated 08th November, 2025 to modify the terms of MOU dated 22nd September, 2025 with Stargen Power Private Limited for execution of Solar Power Projects of 52 MW (AC) and 65 MW (DC) to be developed across five sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The total EPC contract price was revised from ₹225 crore to ₹276 crores through the Addendum to the MOU, it said.

The time period by which the contract is to be executed is one year from commissioning of all sites and any further extension as may be mutually agreed between the parties, it added.

RDB Infrastructure Share Price Performance RDB Infrastructure share price has gained 12% in one month and more than 15% in three months. The smallcap stock has gained 7% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has jumped by a staggering 782% over the past two years. RDB Infrastructure share price has delivered multibagger returns of more than 4,000% in the past five years.

At 11:20 AM, RDB Infrastructure share price was trading 0.32% higher at ₹54.00 apiece on the BSE.