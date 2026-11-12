Small-cap stock under ₹100: Roto Pumps shares jump 19% today, soar 28% in 4 days - What's fuelling the rally?

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Small-cap stock under ₹100 Roto Pumps share price surged 14% on Thursday, November 12 on the back of strong results for the quarter ending September 2026. This is the fourth straight session of gains for the stock, rallying 28% in this period.

The stock opened at ₹67.27 and then jumped to its day's high of ₹80. It is now less than 1% away from its 52-week high of ₹80.59, hit in December 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹47.53 in March 2026.

It has jumped 19% in 1 week, 24% in 1 month, and 34% in 6 months. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it has added 15%.

Roto Pumps Q2 FY27 results: Revenue, profit and other key financial details The recent rally comes on the back of a strong financial performance for the quarter ended September 2026, with consolidated net profit surging 245.3% year-on-year to ₹20.58 crore, compared with ₹5.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 54.65% to ₹100.15 crore from ₹64.76 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting strong growth in the company's top line.

The company's operating performance also improved significantly during the quarter, with operating profit rising to ₹29.79 crore from ₹11.67 crore in Q2 FY26, marking an increase of 155.27%. The latest results were approved by the company's board on November 11, 2026.

On a sequential basis, Roto Pumps' revenue from operations increased 32.5% from ₹75.60 crore in Q1 FY27, while net profit more than doubled, rising 123.9% from ₹9.25 crore in the preceding quarter. Total income stood at ₹101.20 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹77.44 crore in Q1 FY27 and ₹66.06 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) also improved to ₹1.09 in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹0.32 in the year-ago quarter, marking an increase of 241%.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Roto Pumps reported consolidated net profit of ₹29.83 crore, compared with ₹12.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company primarily operates in the Pumps and Spares segment and does not have separate reportable business segments in its financial statements. Its consolidated results include subsidiaries such as Roto Pumps Americas Inc., Roto Pumps GmbH, Roto Overseas Pte Ltd, Roto Pumps Mena FZE and Roto Energy Systems Ltd.

Subsidiary Funding Approval Separately, the company's board, at its meeting on November 11, approved a loan facility of ₹110 crore for its wholly owned subsidiary, Roto Energy Systems Limited.

The facility includes a ₹55 crore working capital limit from DBS Bank, with the remaining facility structured to support the subsidiary's funding requirements. The loan is proposed to be disbursed in tranches.

The facility is intended to help RESL repay its existing high-cost borrowings from DBS Bank and meet operational expenses. The company said RESL faced inadequate drawing power under its existing working capital limits, prompting the parent to extend financial support at a lower cost.