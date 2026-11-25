Small-cap stock under ₹100: The board of directors of the pharma company Shukra Medtech Ltd has announced a board meeting date to announce the record date for the preferential issue to raise ₹60 crore. The board meeting date has been fixed on 2 December 2026 to consider and approve a ₹60 crore fundraise through the preferential offer. The company board will also declare the record date for the preferential issue, while announcing the fundraise through the preferential issue. The company board informed about the decision in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The preferential issue price has already been fixed at ₹108 per share.

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Small-cap stock under ₹ 100 | Preferential issue details The company informed about the fundraise move through the preferential issue in an exchange filing, saying, "We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 02" December, 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: To consider and approve a proposal for fund raising by way of Preferential Issue of up to 6,00,00,000 (Six Crore) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each at an issue price of ₹108/- (Rupees One Hundred Eight Only) per equity share (including a share premium of Rs. 107/- per equity share), aggregating up to Rs. 648,00,00,000/- (Rupees Six Hundred Forty-Eight Crores Only), to Parshva Texchem India Private Limited (Promoter entity), in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of the Board of Director, shareholders and such other regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required under applicable laws."

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The agenda of the board meeting also includes declaring and fixing the "Relevant Date" for the proposed preferential issue in accordance with Regulation 161 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 201, and increasing the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequential Amendment in the

Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to applicable law and requisite approvals including approval of the Shareholders of the Company, Government / Regulatory / Statutory approvals, as may be applicable.

Shukra Medtech share news According the information available on the BSE website, the small-cap multibagger stock has a history of 1:10 stock split and 3:1 bonus shares. The company traded ex-date to finalise the beneficiary shareholders for the 1:10 stock split on 21 March 2025.

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Likewise, the small-cap stock traded ex-date on 19 April 2024 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the 3:1 bonus shares benefit.

The small-cap stock under ₹100 is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered over the period. It has delivered 105% returns in one year and 24,800% returns in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).