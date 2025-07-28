Small-cap stock under ₹100 Tiger Logistics jumps over 7% in weak markets; here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Tiger Logistics shares surged by more than 7% during Monday's trading session following the company's announcement regarding the successful completion of several major logistics projects. This includes the transport of approximately 2 GW in one initiative under its renewable energy division, TiGreen, aimed at bolstering India's rapidly expanding solar manufacturing industry.

Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD of Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, stated that TiGreen’s achievements reaffirm their status as a reliable international logistics partner for the renewable energy industry. They take pride in playing a pivotal role in supporting India’s clean energy objectives through effective and compliant international logistics solutions.

As India speeds up its energy transition, TiGreen is in an excellent position to seize the increasing demand within the renewable energy supply chain. Our execution further solidifies their leadership in renewable energy logistics and generates enduring value for shareholders.

The company anticipates ongoing growth in its renewable energy division, driven by continuous investments in solar infrastructure, optimization of trade routes, and enhancements in project logistics capabilities, according to Malhotra.

Tiger Logistics share price opened at ₹48.76 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹52.69 per share, and an intraday of ₹48.50 apiece.

Tiger Logistics - Q4 results Tiger Logistics announced a 59.9% increase in net profit, reaching ₹6.44 crore for the March quarter of FY25, fueled by a rise in revenue. In comparison, the net profit was ₹4.02 crore during the January-March period of FY24, as stated in an exchange filing by the company.

Revenue climbed by 23.5% to ₹114.50 crore in the last quarter of FY25, up from ₹92.71 crore in Q4 FY24.

The total annual revenue more than doubled, rising to ₹536.30 crore from ₹240.25 crore in FY24. In Q4 FY25, Tiger Logistics managed 18,180 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 39%, driven by strong client demand, effective service delivery, and enhanced routes.