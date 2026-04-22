Small-cap stock under ₹100 hits 10% upper circuit after Vijay Kedia buys 1% stake in Q4

Small-cap under ₹100 Websol Energy System share price hit 10% upper circuit at ₹96.85 on the BSE on Wednesday after ace investor Vijay Kedia picked up a stake in the company during the March quarter (Q4 FY26), boosting investor sentiment.

As per the shareholding pattern as of March 31, 2026, Kedia acquired more than 44.44 lakh shares, translating into a 1.02% stake in the solar cell and module manufacturer. With this, he emerged as one of the prominent public individual shareholders, after Amit Mishra, who holds a 2.13% stake or 92.45 lakh shares in the company.

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The exact price at which Kedia accumulated the shares remains undisclosed, as companies are required to reveal shareholder names only when their holding crosses the 1% threshold.

The latest shareholding data highlights a relatively diversified investor base. Mutual funds and banks each hold around 0.32% stake in the company, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) own 4.12%, indicating moderate institutional participation.

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Kedia’s entry is seen as a sentiment booster, particularly in the small-cap space where investor confidence often tracks marquee investor activity. His investment style, typically focused on high-growth, niche businesses, tends to attract retail attention, which can further drive momentum in such stocks.

Websol stock performance The stock has witnessed a sharp rally in recent sessions. Shares have gained around 8% over the past one week and surged more than 26% in the last one month.

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On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up over 7% in 2026 so far. However, it remains under pressure on a longer timeframe, declining more than 35% over the past one year, reflecting volatility in the broader small-cap segment.

Despite this, the long-term performance remains strong. The stock has delivered multibagger returns, rising over 1,092% in the past three years and more than 2,059% over five years, highlighting its wealth creation potential.

Dividend trigger and upcoming board meet Separately, the company announced that its board of directors will meet on April 27 to consider and approve its Q4 results, along with a proposal for a final dividend. If approved, this would mark the company’s first dividend announcement in nearly 17 years. The last dividend was declared in September 2009, making this a key trigger for investors tracking shareholder returns.

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“…this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 27th April, 2026 inter-alia, to consider and approve, among other matters, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026 along with Audit Reports for the corresponding period and recommendation of final dividend, if any,” it said in an exchange filing.

Websol Energy System is engaged in the manufacturing of photovoltaic crystalline solar cells and modules. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Falta, West Bengal, and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Its products are used in solar energy applications across commercial and industrial segments. Known for producing reliable, high-quality solar components, the company has also received multiple international certifications. It currently has a market capitalisation of around ₹3,970 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.