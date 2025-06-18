Small-cap stock under ₹20 hits upper circuit despite sell-off in Indian stock market

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹20 hit the upper circuit during the intraday trades on Wednesday despite the sell-off in the Indian stock market. Check details about Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 20: Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Small-cap stock under ₹20: Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, regarding the ₹517 Crore Global Sourcing Mandate. In its release on the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals made the announcement pertaining to the ₹517 Crore Global Sourcing Mandate.

As per the release by Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical, it has executed a definitive mandate for third-party sourcing and procurement services aggregating ~ ₹517 crore. The contract is with an overseas client, Fortune Sagar Impex Company Limited, Thailand.

The mandate type for Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical and Fortune Sagar Impex is for fee-based sourcing & procurement of multiple finished-dosage SKUs, or stock-keeping units.

'The revenue stream for Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical is a fixed 5% commission on the cost of goods along with estimated service income of ₹25.85 crore to be recognized over FY 2025-26. (Ex-Works model).

The execution window of the time period for the execution of the project for Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical is on a call-off basis, with mobilization of the initial lot targeted immediately upon fulfillment of the customary prefunding milestones contemplated in the mandate. The balance tranches are expected to conclude by 30 September 2026.

Welcure's fee-based portfolio is strengthened by the mandate without gaining further exposure to the balance sheet.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical said that the buyer's responsibility is packaging, labeling, containerization, insurance, freight, and all destination-country regulatory clearances.

In compliance with SEBI, the company will publish more information as and when subsequent call-offs are initiated, said Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical.

Small-cap stock under ₹20: Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical share price movement

Small-cap stock under ₹20: Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical share price opened at ₹13.25 but hit highs of ₹13.75, which meant gains of close to 5% for the Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical share price over the previous day's close. The intraday high level was also the upper price band of the Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical share price, and hence the Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceutical share price hit the upper circuit.