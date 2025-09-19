Small-cap stock under ₹20 jumps 3% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Bartronics India share price soared by 5% during Friday’s trading session after the company said that its board of directors has set Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025, to consider and approve the establishment of an Agreement with Huwel Life Sciences Private Limited.

The company indicated that this agreement pertains to a potential strategic investment aimed at fostering growth and collaborative business prospects, pending the requisite approvals.

The company mentioned in its filing that the board will consider and approve issues pertaining to investment proposals and associated topics; a proposal to request a change of the Company's name; a consideration to establish a Wholly Owned Subsidiary and related issues; and any other matters permitted by the Chair.

Bartronics is a prominent brand specializing in technologies related to digital banking, financial inclusion, and identity management. By emphasizing agritech, automation, and intelligent systems, the company is broadening its global presence while achieving a sustainable impact through technology. The brand serves 1 million customers.

