Small-cap stock under ₹20 jumps 5% despite range-bound trend on Dalal Street; here's why

Silverline Technologies share price surged by 5% during Thursday's trading session after they successfully reached a ₹26-crore settlement with the Apex Urban Co-operative Bank (currently in liquidation). The initial claim in the case was ₹36 crores.

The company effectively resolved a protracted legal and financial issue with Apex Urban Co-operative Bank of Maharashtra and Goa (in liquidation) through a court-registered full and final settlement.

The strategic agreement was established via Consent Terms documented in front of the Bombay High Court.

The company has already distributed ₹7 crore as part of the settlement, with the remaining ₹19 crore to be paid in structured installments of ₹11 crore in October and ₹8 crore in November via post-dated cheques.

Yakin Joshi, Managing Director of Silverline Technologies, stated that this resolution removes a long-term liability, strengthens the capital structure, and improves financial transparency with lenders, ratings agencies, and investors.

Additionally, it allows management to allocate time and resources more effectively, enabling a stronger focus on key growth areas in AI, cloud services, and cybersecurity solutions, he noted.

Silverline Technologies - Q1 Results Silverline Technologies announced that its net profit rose to ₹11.14 crore for the April-June period, driven by increased income. The company's operational revenue skyrocketed to ₹100.08 crore in the June quarter of FY 2025-26, according to a statement from Silverline. In contrast, the company reported revenue of ₹75 lakh and a profit of ₹2 lakh for the June quarter of FY25.

Yakin Joshi, Managing Director of Silverline Technologies Ltd, stated, "Our robust performance in Q1FY26 can be attributed to our strategic focus, operational efficiency, and emphasis on core strengths within the technology industry."

He further expressed, "We are dedicated to broadening our market presence, improving product quality, and consistently providing value to our stakeholders."

Previously known as Silverline Industries, Silverline Technologies Ltd is a global provider of technology consulting, software development, and business solutions.

Silverline Technologies share price today Silverline Technologies share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹18 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹18.91 apiece.

