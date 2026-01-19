Small-cap stock under ₹20 to be in focus on Tuesday after this Capex update. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹20: Pavna Industries' share price will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, after the company announced a capital expenditure (capex) update for a new manufacturing facility, according to an exchange filing.

Pavna Industries celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming high-quality automotive components manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, 19 January 2026.

“Pavna Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of high-quality automotive components catering to diverse vehicle segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles, today celebrated the ‘groundbreaking ceremony’ for its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu,” the company informed the stock exchange on Monday.

What will the Hosur facility make? Pavna Industries disclosed that the upcoming manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, will make high-quality automotive components for several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the Southern India region.

The manufacturing plant will initially focus on supplying critical components for the automakers. The first phase of the project involves a ₹50 crore investment, as the firm aims to commence operation later in the year 2026.

“The Hosur facility underscores our strategic intent to be closer to our customers, drive operational excellence, and reliably meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry. Our investment and expansion in Hosur will bolster production capability, strengthen logistics efficiency, and contribute to local economic development,” said Swapnil Jain, the Managing Director of Pavna Industries, in the official statement.

Pavna Industries share price trend Pavna Industries shares closed 5.04% lower at ₹19.40 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹20.43 at the previous trading close, according to the NSE data. The company announced its capex update after the market operating hours on 19 January 2026.

Shares of Pavna Industries have lost more than 13% in the last three years and dropped over 61% in the last one-year period, NSE data shows. The company's stock has lost 22.49% in the last one-month period, and is trading 7.97% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The small-cap stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹56.40 on 24 January 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹18.75 as of the trading session on Monday, 19 January 2026, according to the exchange data.

Pavna Industries' market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹270.69 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 19 January 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee