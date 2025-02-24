Small-cap stock under ₹20: Pradhin Limited, on Monday, February 24, announced that the firm had fixed its record date as March 7, 2025, for the stock split and the bonus issue of the company's equity shares.

The company announced a stock split of one equity share with a face value of ₹10 per share into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 per share, according to the BSE data. (Stock split ratio 1:10)

Pradhin also announced a bonus issue of two shares for every one equity share held by the shareholder for a certain period of time. The bonus issue ratio will be 2:1.

“We would like to inform you that the company has fixed Friday, 07th March, 2025 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for the following matters, in accordance with the approval of shareholders obtained through postal ballot on Friday, 21st February, 2025,” said the company in the BSE filling.

Pradhin Share Price Pradhin Limited shares closed 4.94 per cent higher at ₹16.99 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹16.19 at the previous market close. The company announced the stock split and bonus issue move after market operating hours on February 24.

Pradhin shares have given stock market investors 494 per cent returns since its listing on the domestic indices in the early 2000s. However, the stock has lost nearly 60 per cent in the last five years and almost 63 per cent in the last one-year period.

The iron and steel product maker's shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹53.27 on August 29, 2024, while the 52-week level low was at ₹15.43 on February 20, 2025, according to the BSE data. The shares are trading just above their 52-week level.

Pradhin Limited's market capitalisation was at ₹57.47 crore as of Monday's market close.