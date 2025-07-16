Small-cap stock under ₹20 skyrockets over 13% after Q1 results outcome

Stock Market Today: Hathway Cable & Datacom, a small-cap stock under ₹20, skyrocketed over 13% during the intraday trade on Wednesday, following the announcement of the company's Q1 results.
In Q1 FY26, the consolidated net profit for Hathway Cables saw a sharp 69% rise to ₹31.03 crore compared to ₹18.37 crore in the year-ago quarter. The strong jump in net profit during the April-June 2025 quarter was driven by a sharp improvement in the operating performance. The profit before tax stood at ₹40.28 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025, up nearly 60% compared to ₹25.29 crore in the April-June 2024 quarter.
The revenue from operations came in at ₹530.50 crore during the quarter under review, a 5.55% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to ₹502.61 crore during the April-June 2024 quarter.
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price opened at ₹16.10 on the BSE on Wednesday, up 2% from the previous trading session's closing price of ₹15.77. The small-cap stock under ₹20 soon extended gains to intraday highs of ₹17.95, which meant an upside of 13.8% during the intraday trade on Wednesday.
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price had scaled a 52-week, or 1-year, high of ₹25.66 in July last year. However, the Hathway Cable & Datacom share price had seen a significant correction thereafter to 52-week or 1-year lows of ₹11.94 in April this year, following a sharp correction in the Indian Stock Markets amidst valuation concerns and global uncertainties, led by geopolitical tensions and also the tariff-related concerns.
However, the small-cap stock has rebounded well from the 52-week low.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions
