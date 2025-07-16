Small-cap stock under ₹20 skyrockets over 13% after Q1 results outcome

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated16 Jul 2025, 12:10 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Hathway Cable & Datacom, a small-cap stock under 20, skyrocketed over 13% during the intraday trade on Wednesday, following the announcement of the company's Q1 results. 

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q1 results details

In Q1 FY26, the consolidated net profit for Hathway Cables saw a sharp 69% rise to 31.03 crore compared to 18.37 crore in the year-ago quarter. The strong jump in net profit during the April-June 2025 quarter was driven by a sharp improvement in the operating performance. The profit before tax stood at 40.28 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025, up nearly 60% compared to 25.29 crore in the April-June 2024 quarter.

The revenue from operations came in at 530.50 crore during the quarter under review, a 5.55% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 502.61 crore during the April-June 2024 quarter.

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price movement

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price opened at 16.10 on the BSE on Wednesday, up 2% from the previous trading session's closing price of 15.77. The small-cap stock under 20 soon extended gains to intraday highs of 17.95, which meant an upside of 13.8% during the intraday trade on Wednesday.

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price had scaled a 52-week, or 1-year, high of 25.66 in July last year. However, the Hathway Cable & Datacom share price had seen a significant correction thereafter to 52-week or 1-year lows of 11.94 in April this year, following a sharp correction in the Indian Stock Markets amidst valuation concerns and global uncertainties, led by geopolitical tensions and also the tariff-related concerns.

However, the small-cap stock has rebounded well from the 52-week low.

