Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under ₹20 Salasar Techno Engineering share price gained up to 7% in the,morning trades on Thursday, after the telecom company announced a amalgamation move

Salasar Techno Engineering share price opened at ₹13.79 on the BSE on Thursday , with no gains as previous days closing price also stood at ₹13.79. The Salasar Techno Engineering share price, thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹14.73 marking gains of almost 7%.

Salasar Techno Engineering share price having risen 1270% over last 5 years has given multibagger returns to investors.

The Salasar Techno Engineering in its release on the exchanges on Wednesday, 25 December 2024, said that the meeting of Board of Director of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 05:00 P.M. at its registered office, to consider and approve, the proposed amalgamation of Hill View Infrabuild Limited with Salasar Techno Engineering Limited

During the quarter ending September 2024 Salasar Techno Engineering sales generated ₹281.49 crores in revenue and adding to it the other income, total revenues came to ₹283.22 crores.

For the quarter, the net profit was Rs. 9.60 crore, which was better than ₹9.06 Crore , clocked by Salaser during the year ago quarter. However on sequential basis there was some decline reported as the June 2024 quarter had seen Net profit at ₹10.5 Crore. The Septmebr quarter however also sees impact of monsoon season, slowin down execution slightly

Salasar Techno Engineerin also reported sales of ₹575.49 crore and revenue of ₹578.13 crore during the first half of FY25. With basic earnings per share of Rs. 0.12 from ongoing activities, net income for the six-month period came to Rs. 20.09 crore, higher than ₹19.2 Crore recorded during first half of FY24.