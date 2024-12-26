Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock under 20: Telecom share jumps up to 7% after amalgamation move

Small-cap stock under ₹20: Telecom share jumps up to 7% after amalgamation move

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under 20 Salasar Techno Engineering share price rises up to  7% in ,morning trades after the telecom company  announced its amalgamation move

Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under 20 rises after amalgamation move

Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under 20 Salasar Techno Engineering share price gained up to 7% in the,morning trades on Thursday, after the telecom company announced a amalgamation move

Salasar Techno Engineering share price opened at 13.79 on the BSE on Thursday , with no gains as previous days closing price also stood at 13.79. The Salasar Techno Engineering share price, thereafter gained to intraday highs of 14.73 marking gains of almost 7%.

Salasar Techno Engineering share price having risen 1270% over last 5 years has given multibagger returns to investors.

The Salasar Techno Engineering in its release on the exchanges on Wednesday, 25 December 2024, said that the meeting of Board of Director of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 05:00 P.M. at its registered office, to consider and approve, the proposed amalgamation of Hill View Infrabuild Limited with Salasar Techno Engineering Limited

During the quarter ending September 2024 Salasar Techno Engineering sales generated 281.49 crores in revenue and adding to it the other income, total revenues came to 283.22 crores.

For the quarter, the net profit was Rs. 9.60 crore, which was better than 9.06 Crore , clocked by Salaser during the year ago quarter. However on sequential basis there was some decline reported as the June 2024 quarter had seen Net profit at 10.5 Crore. The Septmebr quarter however also sees impact of monsoon season, slowin down execution slightly

Salasar Techno Engineerin also reported sales of 575.49 crore and revenue of 578.13 crore during the first half of FY25. With basic earnings per share of Rs. 0.12 from ongoing activities, net income for the six-month period came to Rs. 20.09 crore, higher than 19.2 Crore recorded during first half of FY24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
