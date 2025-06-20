Small-cap stock under ₹20 to raise ₹1500 crore via equities, acquires US subsidiary

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹20 is set to raise ₹1500 crore via equities. The company also acquired incorporation of a company in the United States of America and Canada. Check details about Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited.
Sudarshan Pharma Industries announced on the exchanges on 9 June 2025, that the Board of Directors has approved the proposal to raise funds 'by the way of issuance of equity shares and/or raising through the eligible securities (convertible or non-convertible) through permissible modes in one or more tranches in the course of domestic and/or international offerings in one or more foreign markets. This will be by way of a public issue, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, private placement, or combination thereof of equity shares of the company having a face value of Re1 reach or rupee through an issuance of global depository receipts, foreign currency convertible debentures, and other such instruments.
The Sudarshan Pharma also informed us that the board of directors of the company has approved the incorporation of a company in the United States of America with the proposed name ..Sudarshan Industries LLC" or such other name as may be approved by US authorities, which will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Also, Sudarshan Pharma's board of directors has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in Canada, which will be a subsidiary of the company.
Small-cap stock under ₹20 Sudarshan Pharma Industries, whose share price was trading at ₹29.05 levels on Friday, has risen 295% in a year, and hence Sudarshan Pharma Industries has given multibagger returns to the investors.
