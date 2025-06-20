Small-cap stock under ₹20 to raise ₹1500 crore via equities, acquires US subsidiary

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹20 is set to raise ₹1500 crore via equities. The company also acquired incorporation of a company in the United States of America and Canada. Check details about Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 20 Sudarshan Pharma Industries—fundraise Sudarshan Pharma Industries announced on the exchanges on 9 June 2025, that the Board of Directors has approved the proposal to raise funds 'by the way of issuance of equity shares and/or raising through the eligible securities (convertible or non-convertible) through permissible modes in one or more tranches in the course of domestic and/or international offerings in one or more foreign markets. This will be by way of a public issue, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, private placement, or combination thereof of equity shares of the company having a face value of Re1 reach or rupee through an issuance of global depository receipts, foreign currency convertible debentures, and other such instruments.

Small-cap stock under ₹20 Sudarshan Pharma Industries plans on raising ₹1500 crore.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 20 Sudarshan Pharma Industries acquisition details The Sudarshan Pharma also informed us that the board of directors of the company has approved the incorporation of a company in the United States of America with the proposed name ..Sudarshan Industries LLC" or such other name as may be approved by US authorities, which will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Also, Sudarshan Pharma's board of directors has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in Canada, which will be a subsidiary of the company.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 20 Sudarshan Pharma Industries—share price movement Small-cap stock under ₹20 Sudarshan Pharma Industries, whose share price was trading at ₹29.05 levels on Friday, has risen 295% in a year, and hence Sudarshan Pharma Industries has given multibagger returns to the investors.

