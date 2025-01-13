Dolly Khanna portfolio stock: Ace investor Dolly Khanna raised a stake in small-cap stock under ₹200, Prakash Industries, during the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), shows the latest shareholding pattern on the BSE.

According to the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company, Dolly Khanna's stake in the company rose by 0.11 per cent during Q3. Khanna held 22,95,178 shares, representing 1.28 per cent stake in the company at the end of the December quarter as against 21,00,178 shares or 1.17 per cent stake at the end of the September quarter.

Dolly Khanna's name appeared in the top shareholders of the company in the September 2023 quarter.

Also Read | Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Ace investor raised stake in this MULTIBAGGER stock

At the prevailing market price, Dolly Khanna's stake in Prakash Industries is worth nearly ₹35 crore.

Prakash Industries Share Price Trend Prakash Industries share price performance has been less than promising, with the stock posting losses in one-month, three-month, six-month and one-year periods.

In the last month, the small-cap stock has lost 16 per cent, while in the three-month and six-month periods, it has lost 12 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. On a slightly longer time frame of a year, Prakash Industries share price is down 18 per cent.

Prakash Industries (formerly known as PIL Limited) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products and the generation of power.

Dolly Khanna Portfolio Watch Apart from Prakash Industries, another small-cap stock Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys caught Dolly Khanna's eye in Q3. The ace investor made a fresh entry into the stock, acquiring 6,23,464 shares of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, representing a 1.16% stake in the company.

According to Trendlyne data, the Chennai-based investor publicly holds 20 stocks with a net worth of over ₹490.5 crore.