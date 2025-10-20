Small-cap stock under ₹200 jumps 10% after Q2 results 2025

Bhageria Industries' shares surged 10% to 188.60 amid strong Q2 results, with a 55.60% revenue increase to 206.02 crore and a net profit jump of 79.68% to 11.47 crore. The company also reported robust H1 performance, reinforcing its growth outlook.

A Ksheerasagar
Published20 Oct 2025, 05:46 PM IST
Multibagger small cap stock in focus today: 670% rally in six months Multibagger small-cap stock hits record high after FY25 results
Multibagger small cap stock in focus today: 670% rally in six months Multibagger small-cap stock hits record high after FY25 results(Pixabay)

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Bhageria Industries saw its shares gain 10% in Monday's trade, settling in at 188.60 apiece, rebounding strongly from the recent weakness, as the robust performance in the company's September quarter has helped the stock to a strong rebound.

The company earlier today reported a 55.60% jump in its revenue from operations to 206.02, and in the same period last year, it had reported a revenue of 132.41 crore. The EBITDA stood at 24.74 crore, a 45.60% surge as against the 16.88 crore posted in the September 2024 quarter.

Also Read | Bhageria Industries Q2 Results: Firm posts 80% YoY growth in profit to ₹11 cr

Driven by strong top-line growth and operational efficiency, the company reported a net profit of 11.47 crore. The company in the corresponding quarter of last year reported a net profit of 6.39 crore, which showed an improvement of 79.68%, and the net profit margins have expanded by 75 basis points to 5.57%, as per the company's earnings' filing.

Along with the release of the Q2 numbers, the company also delivered numbers for H1FY26, which showed a similar performance, with revenue from operations surging 48.3% and the net profit improving by 83.28% to 22.36 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Suresh Bhageria, Chairman of Bhageria Industries Limited, said, “We are delighted to report a strong performance for Q2 and H1 FY26, marked by healthy growth in revenue and profitability driven by operational efficiency and an improved product mix.”

Also Read | Bharat Rasayan board to consider stock split, bonus issue on this date

"The H-Acid capacity expansion and the launch of plasticizers and ethoxylates are important strategic steps that will start contributing meaningfully in the coming quarters. With a reaffirmed credit rating, robust balance sheet, and steady demand outlook, we remain confident of maintaining our growth momentum and delivering sustained performance ahead," he further added.

Bhageria Industries shares remain volatile

The company’s shares have remained volatile in recent months, falling 10% over the past four months, including October. From its 1-year high of 287.40, the stock is down 35%, and from its all-time high of 329 (touched in October 2021), it trades at a 43% discount.

Also Read | South Indian Bank share price zooms over 19% to record high on high volumes

Over the long term, the stock has delivered a modest 12% return over three years and 43% over five years.

About Bhageria Industries Limited

Founded in 1989, the company operates as a diversified chemical manufacturer focused on dyes, intermediates, and specialty chemicals. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company caters to both domestic and export markets, serving industries such as textiles, polymers, and specialty chemicals.

With an emphasis on innovation, sustainable practices, and capacity expansion, Bhageria aims to strengthen its footprint in value-added chemical segments. The company has recently expanded H-Acid capacity from 400 MT/M to 500 MT/M at Tarapur, which the company expects to add 50-55 crore in annual revenue.

Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹100 MIC Electronics jumps 5% after this update

Meanwhile, the company started production of plasticizers and ethoxylates, marking its entry into polymer additives for PVC cable, flooring, footwear, and automotive component use.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Specialty ChemicalsSmall Cap StockSmall Cap StocksSpeciality Chemicals
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹200 jumps 10% after Q2 results 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.