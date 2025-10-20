Small-cap stock under ₹200 jumps 10% after Q2 results 2025

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Bhageria Industries saw its shares gain 10% in Monday's trade, settling in at ₹188.60 apiece, rebounding strongly from the recent weakness, as the robust performance in the company's September quarter has helped the stock to a strong rebound.

The company earlier today reported a 55.60% jump in its revenue from operations to ₹206.02, and in the same period last year, it had reported a revenue of ₹132.41 crore. The EBITDA stood at ₹24.74 crore, a 45.60% surge as against the ₹16.88 crore posted in the September 2024 quarter.

Driven by strong top-line growth and operational efficiency, the company reported a net profit of ₹11.47 crore. The company in the corresponding quarter of last year reported a net profit of ₹6.39 crore, which showed an improvement of 79.68%, and the net profit margins have expanded by 75 basis points to 5.57%, as per the company's earnings' filing.

Along with the release of the Q2 numbers, the company also delivered numbers for H1FY26, which showed a similar performance, with revenue from operations surging 48.3% and the net profit improving by 83.28% to ₹22.36 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Suresh Bhageria, Chairman of Bhageria Industries Limited, said, “We are delighted to report a strong performance for Q2 and H1 FY26, marked by healthy growth in revenue and profitability driven by operational efficiency and an improved product mix.”

"The H-Acid capacity expansion and the launch of plasticizers and ethoxylates are important strategic steps that will start contributing meaningfully in the coming quarters. With a reaffirmed credit rating, robust balance sheet, and steady demand outlook, we remain confident of maintaining our growth momentum and delivering sustained performance ahead," he further added.

Bhageria Industries shares remain volatile The company’s shares have remained volatile in recent months, falling 10% over the past four months, including October. From its 1-year high of ₹287.40, the stock is down 35%, and from its all-time high of ₹329 (touched in October 2021), it trades at a 43% discount.

Over the long term, the stock has delivered a modest 12% return over three years and 43% over five years.

About Bhageria Industries Limited Founded in 1989, the company operates as a diversified chemical manufacturer focused on dyes, intermediates, and specialty chemicals. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company caters to both domestic and export markets, serving industries such as textiles, polymers, and specialty chemicals.

With an emphasis on innovation, sustainable practices, and capacity expansion, Bhageria aims to strengthen its footprint in value-added chemical segments. The company has recently expanded H-Acid capacity from 400 MT/M to 500 MT/M at Tarapur, which the company expects to add ₹50-55 crore in annual revenue.

Meanwhile, the company started production of plasticizers and ethoxylates, marking its entry into polymer additives for PVC cable, flooring, footwear, and automotive component use.