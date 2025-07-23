Small-cap stock under ₹200 declares ₹160 crore fundraise through QIP. Check details

Rajoo Engineers, the plastic extrusion machinery manufacturer, on Wednesday, has announced raising ₹160 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Rajoo Engineers QIP was executed through the issuance of 1,46,78,900 equity shares at ₹109.00 per share (face value ₹1 each). The QIP opened on July 15, 2025 and closed on July 21, 2025.

Institutional investors, including Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt. Ltd., Moneywise Financial Services Pvt. Ltd, HDFC Bank, Credit Access Life Insurance, BNP Paribhas Financials Markets – ODI, Dovetail India Fund - Class 14, among others, participated in the QIP.

“This QIP has significantly enhanced Rajoo’s institutional investor base, with Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) holding increasing to 3.8% and Domestic Institutional Investor (DII) holding rising to 4.46% post- issue,” Rajoo Engineers said in a release on July 22.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds to pursue inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions aimed at expanding scale, product offerings and market presence. The acquisition strategy focuses on complementary businesses, geographic expansion, technological advancement and synergy-driven growth opportunities, it added.

Rajoo Engineers Share Price Performance Rajoo Engineers share price has gained 13% in one month, but has fallen 15% three months and declined 38% over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the smallcap stock has dropped 44%, while it has declined 13% in one year.

However, in the long-term, Rajoo Engineers share price has delivered stellar returns as the small-cap stock has jumped 595% in two years and skyrocketed 3,685% over the past five years.

At 11:20 AM, Rajoo Engineers share price was trading 2.61% lower at ₹130.60 apiece on the BSE.