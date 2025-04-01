Small-cap stock under ₹200 in focus after THIS order from Adani Green Energy

Winsol Engineers share price will be in focus on Tuesday after the SME company received a new service order from Adani Green Energy. Winsol Engineers shares are listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

The EPC, Operations, and Consultancy services company, Winsol Engineers, announced that it received a new service order dated worth over ₹2.2 crore from Adani Green Energy.

“The scope of work includes for receipt of materials, unloading, storage, and handling, erection, testing, and commissioning of a complete line, including civil works on a BOQ basis, for establishing 7 towers of 400KV Transmission Line work near KPS-01 for PSS-03 to PSS-13 Connection at Khavda, Gujarat,” Winsol Engineers said in a regulatory filing on March 29.

The contract value is approximately ₹2,20,54,332, and is expected to strengthen the company’s customer base and contribute significantly to its business growth, the company statement added.

Recently, the company had announced that it has received two incremental Purchase Orders and two incremental Work Orders from the Sembcorp Group amounting to approx. ₹2.71 crore for Supply of VG 64 and to provide associated services pertaining to VG 64.

Consequently, the total value of the orders now stands at ₹11.01 crore, it said.

Winsol Engineers Ltd is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) services for Balance of Plant (BoP) solutions in wind and solar power generation. The company operates in over 9 states across the country.

Winsol Engineers Stock Price Trend Winsol Engineers share price has declined 11% in one month, while the small-cap stock is down 40% in three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Winsol Engineers stock price has dropped more than 37%.

Winsol Engineers shares had made a bumper stock market debut on 14 May 2024 as the SME stock was listed at a hefty premium. Winsol Engineers shares were listed at ₹365 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 386% to the issue price of ₹75 per share.

After a strong listing, Winsol Engineers shares extended rally and hit a 52-week high of ₹592.00 apiece on 18 June 2024. However, the SME stock came under heavy selling pressure and touched a 52-week low of ₹162.00 apiece on 17 March 2025.

Winsol Engineers stock price is trading significantly below its listing price, but much higher than its issue price.

On Friday, Winsol Engineers shares ended 3.71% lower at ₹171.50 apiece on the NSE SME.