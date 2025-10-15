Small-cap stock under ₹25 hits 5% upper circuit following Indian stock market rally

Osia Hyper Retail shares hit a 5% circuit limit at 21.69, ending a seven-day losing streak. Despite a recovery of 73% since July, the stock remains down 25% this year, following a 42% drop in 2024.

A Ksheerasagar
Published15 Oct 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 hits 5% upper circuit following Indian stock market rally
Small-cap stock under ₹25 hits 5% upper circuit following Indian stock market rally(Pixabay)

Shares of Osia Hyper Retail resumed their winning run in Wednesday’s trading session, October 15, hitting the 5% upper circuit limit at 21.69 apiece. The rebound ended a seven-day losing streak during which the stock had shed nearly 18% in value.

Although the stock recovered smartly, it will need to sustain the upward momentum through the rest of October, as it remains down 12.12% month-to-date.

Also Read | Thyrocare Tech share price pops 17% as net profit jumps 82% YoY in Q2

Stellar rebound

After remaining in a prolonged bearish phase between October 2024 and June 2025, the shares found footing in July, paving the way for a strong recovery in subsequent months.

Since then, the stock has delivered a massive 73% gain. Osia Hyper Retail Limited, an emerging Indian retail supermarket chain, operates under the brand name Osia Hypermart, with a focus on value retailing.

Also Read | Small-cap stock Osia Hyper Retail hits upper circuit for 15th day in a row

Though the shares have staged a strong rebound, they remain down 25% so far this year, marking the second consecutive year of decline after a steep 42% drop in 2024.

About Osia Hyper Retail

Founded in 2014 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company offers a broad assortment of over 3 lakh products, including apparel, FMCG, home furnishings, electronics, and groceries, all under one roof.

Osia Hyper Retail made its SME IPO debut in March 2019, raising 39 crore through the issuance of 1,578,400 equity shares at 252 per share. The IPO proceeds were earmarked for expanding operations into new geographies to support the next phase of growth.

Also Read | Smallcap stock below ₹15 makes a stellar 87% comeback in September

At the end of FY25, Osia operates 43 stores across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Gandhidham, Palanpur, Mehsana, and Dehgam, along with one distribution center located in Rakhial, Ahmedabad.

In its financial performance for Q1FY26, Osia Hyper Retail reported a 20.18% year-on-year increase in net profit to 8.04 crore. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit surged by an impressive 1,417% over the previous quarter.

Revenue stood at 327.61 crore, up 0.58% YoY, though it declined 4.22% sequentially compared to the preceding quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Small Cap StockMultibagger StockUpper CircuitUpper Circuit LimitOsia Hyper RetailPenny Stock
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹25 hits 5% upper circuit following Indian stock market rally
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.