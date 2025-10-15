Small-cap stock under ₹25 hits 5% upper circuit following Indian stock market rally

Shares of Osia Hyper Retail resumed their winning run in Wednesday’s trading session, October 15, hitting the 5% upper circuit limit at ₹21.69 apiece. The rebound ended a seven-day losing streak during which the stock had shed nearly 18% in value.

Although the stock recovered smartly, it will need to sustain the upward momentum through the rest of October, as it remains down 12.12% month-to-date.

Stellar rebound After remaining in a prolonged bearish phase between October 2024 and June 2025, the shares found footing in July, paving the way for a strong recovery in subsequent months.

Since then, the stock has delivered a massive 73% gain. Osia Hyper Retail Limited, an emerging Indian retail supermarket chain, operates under the brand name Osia Hypermart, with a focus on value retailing.

Though the shares have staged a strong rebound, they remain down 25% so far this year, marking the second consecutive year of decline after a steep 42% drop in 2024.

About Osia Hyper Retail Founded in 2014 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company offers a broad assortment of over 3 lakh products, including apparel, FMCG, home furnishings, electronics, and groceries, all under one roof.

Osia Hyper Retail made its SME IPO debut in March 2019, raising ₹39 crore through the issuance of 1,578,400 equity shares at ₹252 per share. The IPO proceeds were earmarked for expanding operations into new geographies to support the next phase of growth.

At the end of FY25, Osia operates 43 stores across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Gandhidham, Palanpur, Mehsana, and Dehgam, along with one distribution center located in Rakhial, Ahmedabad.

In its financial performance for Q1FY26, Osia Hyper Retail reported a 20.18% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹8.04 crore. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit surged by an impressive 1,417% over the previous quarter.

Revenue stood at ₹327.61 crore, up 0.58% YoY, though it declined 4.22% sequentially compared to the preceding quarter.