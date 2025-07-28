Small-cap stock under ₹25 hits upper circuit in bear-hit stock market today. Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹25, Bluegod Entertainment Ltd., hit the upper circuit during the intraday trades on Monday as bears hit the stock market today

Small-cap stock under ₹ 25, Bluegod Entertainment share price movement Bluegod Entertainment's stock opened at 22.08 on the BSE on Monday. Bluegod Entertainment opened roughly 2% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹21.65. Bluegod Entertainment's share price remained at ₹22.08, which was the upper price band. Hence, the Bluegod Entertainment share price was thereby locked in the upper circuit on Monday. Bluegod Entertainment's share price has been steadily rising since the beginning of July, reaching the upper circuit limit regularly. Bluegod Entertainment's share price has increased by more than 42% in the last month, reaching a 52-week high on July 28.

Bluegod Entertainment, a small-cap stock below ₹25, has surged from a 52-week low of ₹5.62 on January 30, 2025, to a 52-week high of ₹22.08 on July 28, 2025, representing a multifold increase. Bluegod Entertainment has therefore provided multibagger returns to investors.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 25, Bluegod Entertainment key events The small-cap stock is under ₹25. Bluegod Entertainment is considering a stock split, and the company's Board of Directors recently approved the division/split of equity shares, such that 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 10 (rupees ten only) each fully paid up be subdivided/split into 10 (ten) equity shares with a face value of Rs. 1 (rupee one only) each fully paid up.

The Record Date for the subdivision/split of existing Equity Shares will be determined after receiving the necessary consent of the Company's Shareholders and will be announced in due course by the company.

Bluegod Entertainment, however, has been on the rise, and in June it announced the engagement of Infomerics Valuation and Ratings Limited, a SEBI-registered monitoring agency, to monitor the use of money raised through the company's rights issue.

