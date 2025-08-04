Small-cap stock under ₹25 rises 5% despite cautious trend on Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock under ₹25, Integrated Industries, gained more than 5% during the intraday trades despite a cautious trend on Dalal Street.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 25, Integrated Industries, share price movement Integrated Industries share price opened at ₹20.55 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, the Integrated Industries share price was 3-4% higher compared to the previous session's closing price of ₹19.87. The small-cap stock under ₹25, Integrated Industries share price, however, gained further to the intraday high of ₹22, which meant gains of more than 10% during the intraday trades on Monday for the small-cap stock under ₹25, Integrated Industries.

The gains for small-cap stock under ₹25, Integrated Industries, were despite the cautious attitude on Dalal Street as the benchmark S&P BSE Index traded range-bound.

Integrated Industries, whose share price used to trade at close to ₹8 levels two years back in August 2023, has risen multifold and has given multibagger returns to investors. Notably, the Integrated Industries share price is up 68.6667% in the last 5 years.

Small-cap stock under ₹ 25, Integrated Industries financials Integrated Industries had reported a net profit of ₹22.61 crore in Q4 FY25, up 27.45% from ₹17.74 crore in Q3 FY25. The net profit margin also saw an improvement of 42 basis points, reaching 9.32%, compared to 8.90% in the previous quarter.

Integrated Industries Limited, founded in 1995, is currently engaged in the business of organic and inorganic food products, bakery products, and other processed food items.

Pursuing expansions Integrated Industries announced its strategic decision to expand our biscuit manufacturing capacity by setting up a second production unit in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh.

This move is consistent with the company's long-term objective of expanding its market presence, improving supply chain efficiency, and meeting growing demand in southern and central India.

The Sikandrabad facility is being designed with modern automation and energy-efficient technology to achieve excellent product quality, cost competitiveness, and sustainability.

This new plant will be equipped to create a more diverse range of biscuit SKUs, as per the company