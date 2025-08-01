Small-cap stock under ₹25 Integrated Industries up 8% despite stock market sell-off

Shares of small-cap player Integrated Industries surged as much as 7.8 percent in intra-day trade on Friday, hitting a high of ₹20.85, even as broader markets witnessed a sell-off. The rally was supported by a sharp uptick in volumes, which were 1.12 times the daily average, signaling investor interest in the stock.

This uptick comes despite a broader downtrend in the stock's recent performance. Over the past year, the stock has declined 27 percent, and in July alone, it fell 16 percent, extending a losing streak for the third consecutive month. It shed 14 percent in June and ended flat but negative in May. However, April offered a brief respite with a 31 percent rally, following six months of consistent losses from October 2024 to March 2025.

Currently, the stock remains over 53 percent below its 52-week high of ₹44.94 touched in October 2024. Its 52-week low stands at ₹17.16, recorded in April 2025.

Strong Q4FY25 Results Support Uptrend Integrated Industries posted solid numbers for the March quarter of FY25, with total income rising to ₹242.64 crore, up 21.7 percent from ₹199.37 crore in Q3. The growth was driven by robust demand for its product portfolio and a sharper focus on evolving customer preferences.

EBITDA jumped 38.5 percent sequentially to ₹24.67 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 124 basis points to 10.17 percent from 8.93 percent. The company also reported a 27.45 percent increase in net profit, which stood at ₹22.61 crore, with net margins improving to 9.32 percent, up from 8.90 percent in the previous quarter.

The management attributed the performance to improved product mix, better cost controls, and favorable operating leverage.

Capacity Expansion and Product Innovation in Focus Alongside the strong quarterly results, Integrated Industries also announced plans to expand its biscuit manufacturing capacity with a new production unit in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh. The facility is expected to go operational by October 2026 and is being developed with advanced automation and energy-efficient technologies.

The company said the new unit would help strengthen supply chain efficiency and broaden its product offering with a wider range of SKUs, including premium and health-oriented biscuit variants. Additionally, Integrated Industries is leveraging local flavors like cardamom, saffron, and jaggery to tap into regional tastes.

The company has also rolled out healthier biscuit options including low-sugar, high-fiber, and gluten-free products, which have seen strong market acceptance.

Company Background Formerly known as Integrated Technologies Ltd., the company was renamed Integrated Industries Limited in May 2023. Incorporated in 1995 and based in Noida, it is involved in the business of organic and inorganic food products, bakery items, and processed food, both in India and overseas.

The company markets its biscuits and cookies under the RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CANBERRA brands and exports to several countries including the UAE, Somalia, Tanzania, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

