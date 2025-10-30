Small-cap stock under ₹25 Kelton Technology jumps 3% after receipt of UN project,United Nations

Small-cap stock under ₹25: Kellton Tech Solutions shares rose by over 4% following the announcement that the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has chosen the firm to create and implement Generative AI-based applications aimed at enhancing digital innovation and human-oriented transformation within UNFPA's worldwide initiatives.

In its filing with the stock exchange, the company stated that this partnership represents a significant achievement in Kellton’s dedication to utilizing Artificial Intelligence for social betterment, helping one of the leading global development organizations to expedite efforts toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By incorporating ethical AI practices aligned with UNFPA’s mission of promoting health, rights, and well-being for everyone, Kellton reinforces its commitment to technology that fosters purpose and inclusion.

“Our collaboration with UNFPA symbolizes how innovation can drive empathy and impact at a global scale. By combining our AI engineering strength with UNFPA’s humanitarian vision, we’re building solutions that not only transform digital operations but also make technology more inclusive, transparent, and meaningful,” said Karanjit Singh, CEO, Kellton.

