Small-cap stock under ₹5: BSE listed penny stock Advik Capital hits upper circuit on fund raise update2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Penny stock under ₹5: Small-cap company has set board meeting on 2nd September 2023 to decide terms and conditions for its upcoming rights issue
Small-cap stock under ₹5: Shares of Advik Capital have been in uptrend since early morning deals. The small-cap penny stock under ₹5 today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2.45 apiece levels on BSE, hitting 5% upper circuit within few minutes of stock market opening. The small-cap penny stock is in news today for setting board meeting on 2nd September 2023 to discuss and approve terms and conditions for its upcoming rights issue to raise funds not exceeding ₹50 crore.
