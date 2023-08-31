Small-cap stock under ₹5: Shares of Advik Capital have been in uptrend since early morning deals. The small-cap penny stock under ₹5 today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2.45 apiece levels on BSE, hitting 5% upper circuit within few minutes of stock market opening. The small-cap penny stock is in news today for setting board meeting on 2nd September 2023 to discuss and approve terms and conditions for its upcoming rights issue to raise funds not exceeding ₹50 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advik Capital Ltd has informed Indian stock market exchange that its board of directors are going to discuss terms and conditions in regard to its rights issue worth not exceeding ₹50 crore. The BSE listed stock informed that upcoming board meeting has been fixed on 2nd September 2023. In this board meeting, company board is expected to discuss and declare rights issue price, rights issue entitlement ratio and other details.

Advik Capital rights issue details Informing BSE about the board meeting and its agenda in its exchange communication, penny stock under ₹5 said, “In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 02, 2023 at the Registered office of the Company, inter-alia to decide the various matters relating to the Rights Issue including terms and conditions such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, Rights Issue size, Rights Entitlement Ratio and other matters incidental or connected therewith." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small-cap penny stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its market cap is ₹53 crore and its trade volume is around 17.09 lakh and around three hours of trade is still left in Thursday session. Its 52-week high is ₹5.16 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹1.96 per share.