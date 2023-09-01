Small-cap stock under ₹5: Penny stock Vikas Ecotech jumps as board approves ₹34 crore fund raise2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Small-cap stock under ₹5 surged in early morning deals as its board of directors has approved fund raise via issuance of warrants on preferential basis
Small-cap stock under ₹5: The board of directors of this penny stock below ₹5 has approved fund raise via issuance of preferential issue. The small-cap board in its scheduled meeting on Thursday declared fund raise not exceeding ₹34 crore through issuance of fresh warrants on preferential basis. The preferential issue price has been fixed at ₹3.40 per equity share.
