Small-cap stock under ₹5: Vikas Lifecare declares ₹97 crore fund raise. Share jumps 5%2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Small-cap stock under ₹5 has declared fresh issues on preferential basis at ₹4 per equity share
Small-cap stock under ₹5: Vikas Lifecare shares have been in uptrend since last week of August 2023. After closing at ₹3.40 apiece levels on NSE on 25th August 2023, this penny stock below ₹5 has ascended to the tune of ₹5.05 apiece levels during early morning deals, delivering around 48 per cent return to its positional shareholders in near one fortnight. In last one month, this penny stock has surged to the tune of over 60 per cent. However, there is one more piece of stock market news for shareholders of Vikas Lifecare.
