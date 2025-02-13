Stock Market today: Small-cap stock under ₹50 sees 29,500% rally in five years! Multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd gained in the intraday trades on Thursday after an order update

Hazoor Multi Project share price movement Hazoor Multi Projects share price opened at ₹46.70 on the BSE on Thursday, almost flat over the previous close of ₹46.70 on Wednesday. The Hazoor Multi Projects share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹48.37, which meant gains of more than 3%

Hazoor Multi Projects share price that was trading at ₹9-10 a share levels in February 2022 has now risen multifold. Also Hazoor Multi Project share price has seen more than 29,500% rally in last five years and hence given Multibagger returns to the investors

Hazoor Multi Project order details Hazoor Multi Projects has announced having received Letter oof Award for a project. The letter of award received by Hazoor Multi Project is from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The Letter of award to Hazoor Multi Project is for acting as a user fee collector agency which it has won through e tender. The Hazoor Multi Project has been awarded the Bijora Toll Plaza for the project four laning of Waranga to Mahagaon from km 253.700 to km 320.580 section of NH-361 in state of Maharashtra under NHDP Phase IV on hybrid annuity mode and upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items.

The time period in which the project is to be executed as per the Hazoor Multi Projects release on the exchanges is for 3 months while the value of the project is ₹7.91 crore as per the Hazoor Multi Projects release.

An Indian company founded in 1992, Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) is mainly involved in infrastructure and real estate development. It is well-known for providing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracting services, especially in road construction projects, and frequently serves as a subcontractor for government-awarded highway projects.