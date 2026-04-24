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Small-cap stock under ₹50 Aayush Wellness jumps 9% despite bloodbath on Dalal Street

Aayush Wellness shares rose 9% to 39, hitting a three-month high, with a cumulative gain of 21% over two days. The company launched Liver Care Tablets to address liver health concerns, aiming to capture growth in the nutraceutical market, projected at $18 billion.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated24 Apr 2026, 06:19 PM IST
After remaining under pressure since July 2025, the stock has staged a strong turnaround in April, rebounding 41.2%.
After remaining under pressure since July 2025, the stock has staged a strong turnaround in April, rebounding 41.2%. (Pixabay)
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Aayush Wellness shares jumped 9% in Thursday’s trade, 24 April, hitting a three-month high of 39 apiece. The stock defied the broader market sell-off and extended gains for the second consecutive session, taking its two-day cumulative rise to 21%.

While there were no major fundamental triggers, technical factors supported the stock at higher levels. Around one million shares were traded on both the BSE and NSE by the end of the session.

In a continued effort to expand its preventive healthcare portfolio, the company announced the launch of a new product.

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According to the company, the advanced herbal formulation is designed to naturally detoxify, protect, and regenerate liver cells, addressing growing liver health concerns driven by modern lifestyle habits, environmental toxins, and poor dietary choices.

“The launch strengthens Aayush Wellness Limited’s expanding preventive healthcare portfolio and positions the company to tap into a large and growing wellness opportunity driven by lifestyle disorders, rising health awareness, and increasing consumer preference for daily condition-support products,” the company said in its filing.

The company has recently expanded its product portfolio across Herbal Masala, Beauty Gummies, Sleep Gummies, Lung Care Tablets, and now Liver Care Tablets, demonstrating a scalable platform approach to consumer healthcare innovation.

India’s nutraceutical market, currently estimated at around $18 billion, is witnessing strong double-digit growth, supported by rising health awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift toward preventive healthcare.

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In this context, Aayush Wellness is strategically positioning itself to capture emerging opportunities by expanding its product range and strengthening its presence in high-growth wellness categories.

Commenting on the launch, Naveenakumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited, said, “Liver health remains an under-addressed yet critical component of overall well-being. With our Liver Care Tablets, we aim to offer a preventive solution that empowers individuals to proactively manage their health.

“By integrating Ayurvedic wisdom with clinically validated ingredients, we are building solutions that are both effective and aligned with evolving consumer preferences,” he added.

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Aayush Wellness share price trend

After remaining under pressure since July 2025, the stock has staged a strong turnaround in April, rebounding 41.2% and offering much-needed relief to shareholders who had been awaiting a recovery for nearly a year.

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The shares came under severe selling pressure after hitting a peak of 267 in July, entering a prolonged correction and falling to as low as 26 in recent months. The decline followed a stellar rally between November 2023 and June 2025, during which the stock surged from 2.13 to 203, delivering a massive gain of around 9,500%.

On a yearly basis, the stock delivered an exceptional return of 3,219% in CY24 alone, marking its strongest annual performance since listing. Cumulatively, the stock is up nearly 3,000% over the past three years and around 2,000% over the last five years.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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