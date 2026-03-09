Subscribe

Small-cap stock under ₹50 allots equity against warrants to this Mauritius-based FII

Bhatia Communications & Retail's board approved the allotment of 1.05 crore equity shares at 23.75 each, following warrant conversions. The company received 18.70 crore from allottees, including Forbes EMF, which received the largest share allocation.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated9 Mar 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50: The small-cap stock has remained under pressure lately, falling 28.2% over the last six months, including March, reaching <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.94 apiece.
Small-cap stock under 50: Bhatia Communications & Retail, a small-cap stock with a market capitalisation of around 285 crore, informed investors through an exchange filing that the company’s board of directors, at its meeting held on Monday, March 9, approved the allotment of equity shares upon the conversion of warrants.

The company said it has allotted 1.05 crore equity shares with a face value of 1 each at an issue price of 23.75 per share, including a premium of 22.75 per share, following the conversion of 1.05 crore warrants. The allotment was made to members of the promoter group and Mauritius-based FII Forbes EMF, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Forbes EMF is a Mauritius-based Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) that invests in Indian small-cap stocks

According to the filing, the company received 18.70 crore, representing 75% of the issue price per warrant, from the allottees at the time of exercising their conversion rights. The conversion has been carried out in line with provisions under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Among the allottees, Forbes EMF received the largest allocation with 50 lakh equity shares following the conversion of an equal number of warrants. Hema Sanjeev Bhatia and Garima Nikhil Bhatia were each allotted 25 lakh shares, while Pankajkumar Kishorkumar Ahuja and Rahul Rajkumar Chawla were allotted 2.5 lakh shares each, the company said.

The exchange filing also noted that no warrants remain pending for conversion after the latest allotment.

Bhatia Communications & Retail share price trend

The small-cap stock has remained under pressure lately, falling 28.2% over the last six months, including March, reaching 21.94 apiece.

The decline has left the stock trading 63% below its record peak of 59.50, touched in October 2022.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed CY25 with a decline of 17.55%. The weakness has continued into this year, with the stock falling 9% so far.

For the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported revenue from operations of 174.54 crore, higher than the 126.80 crore reported in the same quarter last year. In the September quarter, revenue stood at 134.33 crore.

On the operating front, the company posted an EBITDA of 7.36 crore, compared with 5.34 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins expanding to 4.3% from 4.2%. On the bottom line, the company reported a net profit of 4.90 crore, 37% higher than 3.58 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

