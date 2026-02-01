Small-cap stock under ₹50 AVI Polymers rises over 10% ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech

AVI Polymers share price was locked in at 5% after the specialty chemicals company reported strong Q3 results. The small-cap stock declined as much as 5% to ₹17.12 apiece on the BSE.

AVI Polymers reported a net profit of ₹7.02 crore in the third quarter of FY26 as compared to the net profit of ₹2.29 crore in the previous quarter, registering a strong growth of 206%. The micro-cap company reported revenue from operations in Q3FY26 jumped 348% to ₹132.32 crore from ₹29.50 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The company said it has recently secured BSE’s in-principle approval for its ₹90 crore rights issue, issued on January 06, 2026. The approval allows the company to proceed with its fundraising initiative while meeting specific compliance requirements including record date notifications and price disclosures.

For nine months of FY25-26, AVI Polymers has reported net profit of ₹10.09 crore and revenue from operations of ₹161.82 crore.

“The sharp growth in revenue and profitability underscores the scalability of our trading platform and growing customer confidence. The in-principle approval for the ₹90 crore Rights Issue is a critical milestone and will provide the necessary growth capital to expand volumes, strengthen working capital, and pursue strategic opportunities,” said Chintan Patel, Managing Director, AVI Polymers.

AVI Polymers Rights Issue The Board of Directors of AVI Polymers have recently approved raising funds up to ₹90 crore through a rights issue of equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.00. The company plans to issue equity shares to eligible shareholders, with an authorized Allotment Committee finalizing the detailed terms and conditions.

The company will announce more details of the rights issue in the forthcoming board meeting including, term of Rights Issue including Equity shares to be offered through the issue, issue price per equity share, Right entitlement ratio, Terms of Payment, etc. Record date, timing of the Rights Issue and other matters incidental or connected therewith.

In the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11 December 2025, shareholders of AVI Polymers approved increasing authorized share capital from ₹6.5 crore to ₹100 crore. The approved restructuring increases the company’s authorized share capital to ₹100 crore, expanding the number of equity shares from 65 lakh to 10 crore while maintaining the face value of ₹10 per share.

AVI Polymers Share Price Performance AVI Polymers share price has fallen 18% in one month and has gained 29% in three months. The smallcap stock has risen 15% in six months and has rallied 37% in one year. AVI Polymers shares have delivered multibagger returns of 253% over the past one year.