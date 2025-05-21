Small-cap stock under ₹50: Bhatia Comms sets date to declare Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Bhatia Communications and Retail (India) Ltd announced on Wednesday, May 21, that the company will conduct its board meeting on Monday, May 26, to consider and approve its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25). The small-cap firm will also declare a final dividend for FY25 on the same day at its board meeting.

"….We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th May, 2025 at 03.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company situated at 132, Dr. Ambedkar Shopping Centre, Ring Road, Surat-395002 inter alia to transact the following businesses:

1. To consider and approve the standalone audited financial results along with audit report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025.

2. To consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024-25.