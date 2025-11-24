Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps following relief rally on Dalal Street; here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Smallcap stock under ₹50 Bhatia Communications share price rose over 3% on Monday, November 24 amid relief rally on Dalal Street. The small-cap stock under ₹50 rallied as much as 3.3% to ₹25.53 apiece.

Advertisement

Both benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 were flattish but in the green in today's deals, recovering from losses in the previous week.

Moreover, Bhatia Communications also filed its invetsor presentation on the exchanges today for the quarter ended September 2025. Here’s a look at Bhatia Communications Q2 results 2025:

Bhatia Communications Q2 Results The company reported a strong financial performance for Q2 FY26, with revenue rising 25% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹134.98 crore, compared to ₹107.69 crore in Q2 FY25. It posted a net profit of ₹3.73 crore, up 2% YoY from ₹3.66 crore last year.

Operationally, the company delivered an EBITDA of ₹6.25 crore, marking a 13% YoY improvement over ₹5.54 crore in Q2 FY25. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.6%, slightly lower than 5.1% recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

For the H1 FY26 period, net profit for the period came in at ₹7.31 crore, almost flat compared to ₹7.30 crore in H1 FY25. Meanwhile, revenue rose 16% YoY to ₹247.18 crore. EBITDA for the half-year stood at ₹12.53 crore, up 12% YoY from ₹11.14 crore in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Bhatia Communications & Retail is charting an ambitious expansion strategy focused on deepening its presence in semi-urban markets across Maharashtra. The company aims to replicate the strong growth it has already achieved in Gujarat, strengthening its market position while catering to rising consumer demand in underserved regions over the next two to three years.

Advertisement

As of the first half of FY26, Bhatia Communications & Retail operates a robust network of 253 stores, with additional outlets already in the pipeline. Its customer-first approach, competitive pricing, exclusive brand partnerships, and net debt-free balance sheet together place the company in a strong position to capitalise on emerging opportunities in India’s fast-evolving electronics retail landscape.

Bhatia Communications Dividend Earlier this month, the Board of Directors of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. has recommended a second interim dividend of ₹0.01 per equity share, representing 1% of the face value.

It had fixed November 21, 2025 as record date for payment of second interim dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Bhatia Communications share price trend Bhatia Communications share price has fallen over 12.5% in one month, 16% in 3 months and 13% in one year. However, it has rallied almost 240%, giving multibagger returns in last 5 years.

Advertisement

The smallcap stock is currently 26% away from its 52-week high of ₹34.40, hit in December 2024. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹21.20 in May 2025.