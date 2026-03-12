Small-cap stock under ₹50 shows resilience against stock market crash. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50 Bhatia Communications and retail (India) jumped 6% in intra-day deals on BSE despite overall broader weakness in Dalal Street.

The Sensex lost over 1000 points in early deals while the Nifty shed over 1% following weakness in global peers as crude oil prices reclaimed $100-mark amid the ongoing Us-Iran war. However, the benchmark indices later pared some gains, but remained firmly in the red.

The rise in the SME stock comes on the back of promoters raising stake in the company.

Details of promoter share acquisition Promoters of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited have increased their shareholding in the company following the conversion of warrants into equity shares through a preferential allotment, according to regulatory disclosures filed with the stock exchange.

Two members of the promoter group—Garima Nikhil Bhatia and Hema Sanjeev Bhatia—acquired additional shares in the company on March 9, 2026, leading to a rise in their individual holdings

Garima Nikhil Bhatia acquired 25,00,000 equity shares, representing 1.78% of the company’s total shareholding, through a preferential allotment pursuant to conversion of warrants. Prior to the transaction, Garima held 280 shares along with 25,00,000 warrants, translating into a negligible equity stake. After the conversion, her total holding increased to 25,00,280 shares, or 1.78% of the company’s equity capital.

Similarly, Hema Sanjeev Bhatia purchased 25,00,000 equity shares, also accounting for 1.78% of the company’s share capital through the same preferential allotment route. Before the acquisition, Hema held 12,22,660 shares, equivalent to 0.94% of the company’s equity. Following the transaction, the holding rose to 37,22,660 shares, taking the stake to 2.65%.

The filings also show that the equity share capital of Bhatia Communications increased from 13,01,52,000 shares to 14,06,52,000 shares after the allotment, with each share having a face value of ₹1.

Preferential allotments and warrant conversions are commonly used by promoter groups to increase their stake in a company while providing additional capital support for the business.

Bhatia Communication share performance The small-cap stock rose as much as 6% in intra-day deals to ₹23.45 on BSE.

The scrip is still over 30% away from its 52-week high of ₹33.60, hit in September 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹19.50 in January 2026.

The stock has been under pressure recently, down 11% in 3 months, 19% in 6 months and 10% in last 1 year. However, it has given multibagger returns, rallying 192% in 5 years.