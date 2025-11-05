Small-cap stock under ₹50 to declare Q2 results 2025, second interim dividend on this date. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Small-cap company Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has announced the date for its board meeting to consider the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 13 November, 2025 at 04.00 PM, to consider and approve the Q2 results of the company

The company’s board of directors will also declare a second Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2025-26, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) said in a regulatory filing on November 5.

The company has yet not declared the dividend record date and the dividend payment date.

Further, the company said that the Trading Window for dealing in its equity shares was already closed for the directors, officers, designated employees, immediate relatives of respective persons covered under the policy of the company from 1st October, 2025 till 48 hours from the declaration of unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025.

Bhatia Communications Share Price Performance Bhatia Communications share price has fallen 10% in one month, but has rallied 18% in three months. The smallcap stock has risen 11% in the past six months, while it has declined 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Bhatia Communications shares have declined 14% in one year, but have jumped 35% in two years. Over the past five years, the smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of nearly 260%.

On Tuesday, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) share price ended 0.96% lower at ₹26.89 apiece on the BSE.