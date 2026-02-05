Speciality retail stock Bhatia Communications to declare Q3 results 2026, third interim dividend soon

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Small-cap stock Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has announced the date for the board meeting to consider the financial results for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26).

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) will be held on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the company’s registered office in Surat. The board will, among other items, consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report.

Advertisement

The company also said that the board will consider the declaration of a third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company has yet not declared the dividend record date and the dividend payment date.

The notice further stated that the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the company has already been closed from January 1, 2026. The trading window will remain shut for directors, officers, designated employees, and their immediate relatives until 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, in line with the company’s internal code and SEBI’s insider trading regulations.

What is dividend? A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is distributed to its shareholders as a reward for their investment. Companies declare dividends when they have sufficient profits and cash flows and when the board decides to share earnings rather than retain all profits for expansion or debt repayment.

Advertisement

An interim dividend, like the one proposed by Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited, is declared during the financial year before the final annual results are approved. It is usually paid out of the profits earned during the ongoing financial year. Once declared by the board, shareholders holding the stock as of the record date become eligible to receive the dividend amount per share.

Bhatia Communications Share Price Performance Bhatia Communications share declined 8% in one month, shed 19.% in three months. Meanwhile, the smallcap stock had lost 5% in the past six months and 20% in past 1 year.

However, over the past five years, the smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of nearly 225%.

On Thursday, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) share price jumped 1.4% to its day's high of ₹21.67 on the BSE.

Advertisement