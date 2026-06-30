Small-cap stock under ₹50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions hits 5% upper circuit despite weak trend on Dalal Street

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price jumped 5% on Tuesday, snapping its three day losing streak, amid robust buying interest. The small-cap stock hit 5% upper circuit of ₹19.95 apiece on the BSE.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares declined nearly 27% in the past three days. However, buying momentum emerged on Tuesday and the small-cap stock hit 5% upper circuit, supported by strong volumes.
The rally in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today comes despite a weak trend in the broader Indian stock market today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading marginally lower amid volatility.
In the previous session, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that it been empaneled by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as a Captive Non-Public Network Provider under Category III, for the provision of Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) services to enterprise customers across India.
The empanelment follows the execution of a formal agreement between BSNL and Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, enabling the company to collaborate with BSNL in planning, designing, deploying, commissioning and maintaining captive private network solutions for enterprise customers. The agreement is valid for a period of 60 months, subject to the terms and conditions contained therein.
“The empanelment confers on the company eligibility to participate in enterprise CNPN projects in association with BSNL. It does not, by itself, guarantee any specific business or revenue, and the financial impact, if any, will depend on the projects actually secured,” Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a regulatory filing on June 29.
Under the empanelment framework, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will be eligible to partner with BSNL across its areas of operation for enterprise CNPN projects, strengthening the company’s position in the evolving private network ecosystem and creating opportunities to deliver connectivity solutions to enterprises across multiple industry sectors, it added.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has risen 10% in three months, but is down 9% in six months. The smallcap stock has fallen 38% in one year, and has declined 81% in two years. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have delivered multibagger returns of 346% over the past five years.
At 1:15 PM, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was trading 4.58% higher at ₹19.88 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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