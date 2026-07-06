Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps after this AI update

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price jumped over 4% in early trade on Monday, supported by heavy trading volumes, amid a bullish momentum in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock surged as much as 4.38% to ₹22.39 apiece on the BSE.
The rally in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today came after the company announced the successful deployment of ‘AI-CopWriter’ for Hyderabad City Police.
AI-CopWriter is an AI-powered multilingual complaint-recording application developed by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions in collaboration with the IT Cell of Hyderabad City Police.
The application was formally launched by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Sri VC Sajjanar, IPS, at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC), Banjara Hills.
“AI-CopWriter enables a citizen to narrate a complaint in their mother tongue, which the application transcribes and translates into a complete First Information Report (FIR) draft within seconds, across ten major Indian languages with automatic language detection,” Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a regulatory filing in July 6.
Each exported document is generated as a tamper-evident PDF that automatically embeds the FIR number, the names of the complainant and accused, the recording officer’s name and badge identification, the police station and the relevant sections of law – ensuring attribution and record integrity, it added.
The Hyderabad City Police have indicated that the application is intended to be rolled out across the city’s network of police stations, standardising multilingual complaint registration across units.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rallied 20% in one month and has gained 13% in three months. The smallcap stock has risen just 3% in six months, while it has declined 37% in one year. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have dropped 80% in two years, but have delivered multibagger returns of 394% over the past five years.
At 10:50 AM, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was trading 2.98% higher at ₹22.09 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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