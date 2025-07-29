Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps over 5% despite stock market sell-off

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, rising to ₹33.11 apiece on the BSE. The small-cap stock extended its rebound after registering losses for seven straight sessions.

The recent gains come despite a broader decline in the Indian stock market today.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a global technology company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The company recently announced the installation of its patented Bioster Air & Surface Steriliser System, with a successful deployment of 30 units (30,000 sq. ft.) across the cafeteria and dining facilities of N-Heights Corporate Towers, Hyderabad.

The contract for this deployment was valued at ₹54.00 lakh, spanning a period of five years, underscoring both the strategic importance and long-term commitment to enhanced workplace safety and hygiene at N-Heights Corporate Towers, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a regulatory filing on July 21.

On July 29, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions also said that it has been officially invited to participate in the Viksit Bharat Investment Summit 2025, scheduled to be held at the House of Lords, London, on 23rd September 2025.

Blue Cloud Softech Share Price Performance Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has risen 1% over the past month but is down 3% over the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the smallcap stock has declined 16%, and is down 88% over the past one year. However, it has delivered a return of 27% over a five-year period.

At 1:10 PM, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was still locked in the 5% upper circuit at ₹33.11 apiece on the BSE.