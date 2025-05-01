Small-cap stock under ₹50 in focus as board sets date to consider fundraising proposal

Small-cap stock under 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has scheduled a board meeting on May 7, 2025, to explore fundraising and acquisitions. The firm secured a work order from Pinnacle Hospitals and successfully completed a $3.20 million contract for its healthcare platform.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published1 May 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares in focus as board sets date to consider fundraising
Small-cap stock under ₹50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares in focus as board sets date to consider fundraising(Unsplash)

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has scheduled a board meeting for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to evaluate fundraising options and to discuss possible acquisitions both in India and internationally.

“Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares/convertible warrants including but not limited to through preferential issue and/ or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ or any other methods on private placement basis, through one or more permissible modes or issue of securities in any combination thereof etc. subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required,” said the company in its exchange filing.

Also Read | Multibagger small-cap stock to trade ex-split in 1:10 ratio on Friday

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stated in its exchange filing that the board may also consider holding an extraordinary general meeting or a postal ballot to obtain the shareholders' approval for the previously mentioned proposal, if necessary.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions specialises in the design, development, and marketing of computer software both in India and internationally, as well as offering various data processing services, which include computer consultancy, systems analysis, and programming and computer maintenance in India or abroad.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has recently obtained a work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India Pvt Ltd to deploy its state-of-the-art Outpatient Management System (OMS) at Pinnacle Hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, the company revealed the successful completion of a notable US$ 3.20 million agreement to deliver its domestically developed AI-driven healthcare management solution, the BluHealth Comprehensive Healthcare Platform, to a distinguished client based in the United States.

Also Read | Small-cap stock soars 76% in 1 year; Motilal Oswal sees 26% more upside

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares experienced a drop of 1.79% on Wednesday's session, the stock touched an intraday high of 17.11 apiece, and an intraday low of 16.32 per share on the BSE. Over the last week, the stock declined by 2.71%. It has decreased by 58.50% over the past three months and has fallen 62.51% in the previous year.

Also Read | Small-cap stock below ₹50 edges higher after THIS rights issue update

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹50 in focus as board sets date to consider fundraising proposal
MoreLess
First Published:1 May 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.